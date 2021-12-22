Thursday Forecast: Gift-wrapping some unseasonably mild temperatures...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Weather conditions more typical of late-October or early-November will give last-minute Christmas shoppers one more “reason” to celebrate the “season”...

Mild temperatures and mainly dry conditions headline the forecast over the next few days...with record highs again threatened over parts of Nebraska on Friday. Readings will be cooler over the weekend...but will still be above-average for late-December in most locations. A more significant “cool down” comes into play as we head into the final week of 2021. High temperatures for much of next week are expected to drop into the 20s and 30s...with lows potentially in the single-digits and teens.

Precipitation chances from Friday night through the weekend look small...but they’re not zero. Weather models continue to indicate some weak waves of low pressure sliding across Nebraska during that period...so we will continue to include 20% moisture chances for Friday night-into-Saturday morning...and again on Sunday. No significant precipitation is expected at this time...but because of the holiday travel numbers we’ll continue to monitor and update ANY changes to those slight rain-or-snow chances as the week wears on...stay tuned...

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

