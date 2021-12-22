Advertisement

Truck driver’s charges amended after fiery, deadly Nebraska crash

(PHOTO: Lancaster County Department of Corrections)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Charges against a Florida truck driver for a fiery and deadly crash in September were amended Tuesday from felonies to misdemeanors.

Prosecutors say Yorkwind Crawford rear-ended a car on I-80 east of the 27th Street interchange in Lincoln and continued for another mile, hitting other cars along the way. Investigators believed speed and inattention were contributing factors.

The tragedy killed 41-year-old Mark Kaipust and his 7-year old son Taylor. Both were from La Vista. Five other people were transported to hospitals with injuries.

Crawford was originally charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide-reckless/willful. Those charges were amended to motor vehicle homicide.

This means a conviction will go from a maximum of three years in prison and/or $10,000 fine to up to one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.

Crawford was ordered to appear in Lancaster County court on February 2, 2022 for disposition without trial, which typically means it will wrap up with a change in plea.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln DHM Mask Mandate is set to expire on Dec. 23.
Mask mandate in Lancaster County to end Thursday
December 21, 2021
Nebraska State Patrol apologizes for late night emergency alert error
500 animals removed from Papillion home
John Cook
COVID outbreak on Nebraska Volleyball team
LPD File Photo
LPD: Woman shot in head at home in north Lincoln

Latest News

mbb
Nebraska vs. Kennesaw St. (MBB): Highlights & Interviews
Nebraska vs. Wyoming (WBB): Highlights & Interviews
Nebraska vs. Wyoming (WBB): Highlights & Interviews
Dr. Mark Rupp, UNMC Division of Infectious Diseases, talks about the effectiveness and expected...
New COVID pills will be scarce in Nebraska
Santa surprises Lincoln first grader whose dad died from COVID
Santa surprises Lincoln first grader whose dad died from COVID
HTRS Junior Libby Standerford shooting a basket during her game against Falls City Sacred Heart...
Libby’s shot is a win for inclusion