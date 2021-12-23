Advertisement

19-year-old arrested after high-speed chase with Nebraska State Patrol

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a 19-year-old Omaha man overnight after a short high-speed pursuit that topped 110 miles per hour before the driver lost control and crashed.

Chase Groves was taken into custody without further incident after he fled an NSP traffic stop, led a trooper on a chase exceeding 110 miles per hour, and crashed near the L Street interchange along westbound Interstate 80.

According to the NSP, an Acura sedan was initially caught traveling at more than 100 miles per hour at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 80 near 84th Street. But as the trooper initiated a traffic stop, approaching the vehicle and attempting to make contact with the driver, he fled, the release states.

Another trooper pursued Groves, reaching speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour before the Acura lost control and crashed near the interchange.

“No other vehicles were involved in the crash,” the NSP release states.

Groves was treated for minor injuries at CHI-Bergan Mercy hospital before he was booked into the Douglas County Jail. He faces charges of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

December 21, 2021
Nebraska State Patrol apologizes for late night emergency alert error
John Cook
COVID outbreak on Nebraska Volleyball team
LPD File Photo
LPD: Woman shot in head at home in north Lincoln
Angela Sands
Former LPD sergeant plans to file lawsuit after termination
A report from 247Sports on Tuesday night said Huskers defensive line coach Tony Tuioti would be...
Report: Huskers defensive line coach Tuioti leaving for Oregon

Latest News

State troopers and Adams County Sheriff's deputies blocked 82nd Street as a fire threatened a...
Wildfire north of Hastings
View of 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway on December 22, 2021.
North 27th Street lanes reopen
Mountain Lion Hit Near Arlington
Mountain lion struck by vehicle in Washington County
Crime investigation
Omaha girl dies after shooting