Biden signs ALS legislation put forth by Nebraska Congressman Fortenberry

Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWT) - President Biden on Thursday signed the ACT for ALS, a bill sponsored by Nebraska 1st District Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
The bill funds further research for new treatments for ALS, also known as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease,” is described on the ALS Association website as “a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.”
The Republican Congressman issued a statement following the Senate’s passage of the bill on Dec. 16: