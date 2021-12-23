Advertisement

Hot-shooting Huskers end losing streak

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team snapped a 5-game losing streak with a blistering offensive night at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday. The Huskers (6-7) made a season-high 15 3-pointers, which are the most in a single game under Fred Hoiberg.

Keisei Tominaga scored a team-high 18 points, while making 4-of-7 shots from beyond the arc. Alonzo Verge, Junior added 16 points, while Derrick Walker and Bryce McGowens had 11 points apiece.

The Huskers, who had been marred in a shooting slump, finished the game 30-of-57 from the field (53%). Seven different players made a 3-pointer, including Trevor Lakes who’s first-half buzzer-beater sparked the loudest roar from the home crowd.

Nebraska now takes a break for the holidays before reuniting prior to Big Ten play. The Huskers next face Ohio State on January 2nd at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

