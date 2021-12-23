Lincoln Police investigating burglary at Butterfly Bakery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary at Butterfly Bakery early Thursday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., employees of Butterfly Bakery, located near 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard, reported the business had been burglarized sometime overnight.

Officers arrived and found the front door glass was broken.

Employees reported one Apple iPad and a cash register with an undisclosed amount of money were stolen from inside the business.

Officers collected forensic and digital evidence, and interviewed witnesses.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.