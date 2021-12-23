Mild Friday (Christmas Eve)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Well above average high temperatures are in the forecast for Friday (Christmas Eve) with some locations near record high territory. There is a chance of precipitation Christmas Eve. Seasonably mild temperatures should stick around through the weekend before colder temperatures return next week.

Friday will feature variable cloudiness. The morning looks to be mainly mostly sunny to partly cloudy while the afternoon should be mainly partly to mostly cloudy. An upper level disturbance should move through the area Friday night (Christmas Eve). At this time, it looks like scattered rain showers are possible in evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%. If the temperature gets cold enough and the precipitation hangs around long enough, it is possible that some snow could mix in with the rain or maybe even change to snow. Very little to no snow accumulation is expected. High temperatures should be in the upper 50s to mid 60s for much of the area. Some locations will be close to record high territory. It is possible that at least a few set a new record high for December 24th.

Near record or record high temperatures are possible for some locations Friday. (KOLN)

Well above average high temperatures continue this weekend, but it should be cooler than Friday. There is a slight chance of sprinkles or flurries early Saturday (Christmas Day). A better chance of rain (20%) is in the forecast for Sunday. It looks to be breezy for the second half of the weekend too. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs on Sunday should be in the mid 40s to around 60.

Christmas Day looks to be seasonably mild. (KOLN)

Well above average temperatures continue for Sunday. (KOLN)

Next week looks to be colder at this time with breezy conditions in the forecast for the first half of the week. There is small chance of precipitation Tuesday.

Remaining seasonably mild through Sunday, then getting colder next week. Chance of rain Christmas Eve. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.