Mild temperatures continue Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Very nice temperatures will continue on Thursday and Christmas eve day. A cold front will move across Nebraska during the day Friday bringing cooler temperatures to the region by Christmas day. There will be a slight chance for a few isolated light rain showers Christmas eve into Christmas morning. There may be a few snowflakes mixed in Christmas morning as well.

Partly to mostly sunny and mild on Thursday. Highs in the upper 50s with a west to southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Well above average temperatures Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy and mild Thursday night with lows in the mid 30s.

Mild overnight temperatures expected Christmas Eve morning. (1011 Weather)

Christmas eve day will be mild with a near record high possible Friday afternoon. Highs in the Lincoln will make it into the lower 60s. Record high for Lincoln on December 24th is 62 set in 1889. Mostly to partly sunny skies expected with a west wind 5 to 15 mph.

A weak system will move through Nebraska Christmas eve night into Christmas morning bring clouds and a small chance for a few isolated light rain showers or sprinkles. A few snowflake could mix in early Christmas morning. No accumulation is expected. Christmas day will be colder but still above average with highs in the upper 40s for Lincoln.

Cooler but still above average. (1011 Weather)

Above average temperatures expected through at least Tuesday, much colder on Wednesday.

Slight chance for some very light precipitation over the weekend. Colder by the middle of next week. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.