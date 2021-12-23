Navigating grief and the holidays, Lincoln woman shares her journey

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mourning the loss of a loved one any time of the year is difficult, but around the holidays, grieving can be especially hard.

The Thompson family in Lincoln knows that all too well.

Paul Thompson died in March 2017 from stomach cancer. His daughter, Lucy, was five-years-old and other daughter, Clara, was just shy of her first birthday when he died. Paul was 41.

Paul’s wife, Cheryl, said the first year without him was a blur. Four years later, Cheryl says Christmas is still hard without Paul.

“He loved Christmas and it just took so much more work for me to make things feel right,” Cheryl said. “Even just getting up the tree.”

The traditions and rituals surrounding the holiday season can be overwhelming. Especially for people going through a holiday without a loved one.

“I still struggle...he was always ready to put up the tree right after Thanksgiving, and still to this day, the tree gets put up when I have the energy and time to put the tree up,” Cheryl said.

Mourning Hope Grief Center says the best way to mourn, and support a mourning friend or loved one, is to talk about those emotions.

“Oftentimes family members, well intentioned, try to tip-toe around someone who is grieving because they don’t want to cause them to be sad,” Pam Dinneen, Clinical Operations Director with Mourning Hope Grief Center said. “The reality is they are sad. Allowing them to share those emotions, talk about the person who has died, honor them and sit with them during that time is very much helpful.”

The grief center also said it’s okay to set boundaries, and skip some traditions if that is what you need to do this year.

“It’s important to remember to not expect yourself to do it all,” Dinneen said. “It’s okay to take a slower pace this year because it’s exhausting and grief is hard work.”

Cheryl said when she starts to miss Paul, or is grieving the fact that their daughters will miss out on having their dad, she allows herself to sit in those feelings.

“It’s okay to miss and to be sad, but still be filled with the joy and memories he’s brought,” Cheryl said. “We’ve got two beautiful girls doing well that are happy and healthy. Without honoring those memories, it’s not really honoring him.”

Mourning Hope said it’s important to say the name of the person who died, and not be afraid to share stories about them.

They also recommend doing self-care and finding ways to honor your person - whether that’s buying a gift and donating to a non-profit or even just a lighting a candle in their memory.

