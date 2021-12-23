Advertisement

Police in Nebraska town hand out money instead of tickets

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — People in an eastern Nebraska town pulled over by police for minor traffic violations this week are getting a dose of Christmas cheer instead of a ticket.

KETV-TV reports that Fremont police are continuing a holiday tradition by handing out $100 bills.

Officer Jim Butt had to ask a woman if she was OK after handing her a holiday card with $100 inside.

An anonymous donor provided the money. The tradition dates to the early 2010s and is designed to create goodwill between the community and police.

