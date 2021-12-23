Police in Nebraska town hand out money instead of tickets

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — People in an eastern Nebraska town pulled over by police for minor traffic violations this week are getting a dose of Christmas cheer instead of a ticket.

KETV-TV reports that Fremont police are continuing a holiday tradition by handing out $100 bills.

Officer Jim Butt had to ask a woman if she was OK after handing her a holiday card with $100 inside.

An anonymous donor provided the money. The tradition dates to the early 2010s and is designed to create goodwill between the community and police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.