Santa surprises Lincoln first grader whose dad died from COVID

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For many, Christmas is a time to celebrate, but it’s also a time to reflect. For one Lincoln family, it’s also the first year without their dad, who passed away this year from COVID.

Six-year-old Kenley Baber wrote a letter to Santa asking for him to speak to her dad, and luckily for her, that letter was dropped off at the right place.

Every night after their Christmas light show, the Bittingers, who run the Magical Lights of Seward, empty an on-site mailbox of letters to Santa. Kenley’s letter warranted more than just a response; it was more like a call to action.

Wednesday afternoon, Santa and Mrs. Claus made a rare daytime appearance in Lincoln to hand-deliver gifts to Kenley and to respond to that letter she wrote.

“Just seeing her face light up, to see Santa and just watching her have that holiday magic this year,” said Kelani Baber, Kenley’s mom. “Keeping that after everything that’s happened is really, really awesome.”

This is the Baber’s first Christmas without dad Kolby, who died of COVID in August.

“We dropped off her letter and she put in there that she hopes Santa could talk to her dad because I told her only the real Santa could say hi to her daddy,” Baber said. “It’s so emotional because it’s only been five months since Kolby passed away.”

It was actually Kolby who first found the Magical Lights of Seward display a few years back when they were located in Malcolm. It’s where Kenley left her letter a few days back, and the owners said after reading it jumped into planning mode.

“It was one of those things where I looked at him and said ‘We gotta do something, we just have to do something,’” co-owner Maggie Bittinger said. “We started making phone calls - even that night - it’s 9:30 or 10:00 o’clock at night and we’re calling anyone and everyone we know.”

Kelani said she’s overwhelmed by the effort to get it all done and that the focus of this Christmas is to make good memories to last Kenley’s lifetime.

“We do everything as a family, so this year, this holiday season I’ve just tried to keep up those traditions. I’ve really relied on our friends and family to kind of be with us and support us. We’ve just kind of tried to keep those things going for her,” Baber said.

The Bittingers said now that they’ve done something like this, they’re hoping to do more visits for years to come for children who leave letters for Santa.

