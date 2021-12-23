Stewart, Huskers close non-conference play with 12-0 record

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Annika Stewart scored a career-high 21 points to help the Nebraska women’s basketball team finish non-conference play undefeated. The Huskers beat Wyoming 72-61 at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday behind Stewart’s strong performance. The freshman from Minneapolis made 8-of-13 field goal attempts, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Isabella Bourne and Jaz Shelley also had double-digit scoring efforts for the Huskers (12-0). Bourne finished with 13 points, while Shelley added 12 points. The Oregon transfer also contributed 11 rebounds and 7 assists.

This marks the third time in program history Nebraska has gone unbeaten in non-conference play (95-96 & 09-10). The Huskers are off until December 30th when they travel to Michigan State.

