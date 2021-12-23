Advertisement

Stewart, Huskers close non-conference play with 12-0 record

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Annika Stewart scored a career-high 21 points to help the Nebraska women’s basketball team finish non-conference play undefeated. The Huskers beat Wyoming 72-61 at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday behind Stewart’s strong performance. The freshman from Minneapolis made 8-of-13 field goal attempts, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Isabella Bourne and Jaz Shelley also had double-digit scoring efforts for the Huskers (12-0). Bourne finished with 13 points, while Shelley added 12 points. The Oregon transfer also contributed 11 rebounds and 7 assists.

This marks the third time in program history Nebraska has gone unbeaten in non-conference play (95-96 & 09-10). The Huskers are off until December 30th when they travel to Michigan State.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln DHM Mask Mandate is set to expire on Dec. 23.
Mask mandate in Lancaster County to end Thursday
December 21, 2021
Nebraska State Patrol apologizes for late night emergency alert error
500 animals removed from Papillion home
John Cook
COVID outbreak on Nebraska Volleyball team
LPD File Photo
LPD: Woman shot in head at home in north Lincoln

Latest News

Nebraska guard Kobe Webster reacts to a made 3-pointer during the Huskers' win over Kennesaw...
Hot-shooting Huskers end losing streak
mbb
Nebraska vs. Kennesaw St. (MBB): Highlights & Interviews
Nebraska vs. Wyoming (WBB): Highlights & Interviews
Nebraska vs. Wyoming (WBB): Highlights & Interviews
Kelly Hunter
Hunter promoted to assistant coach for Nebraska Volleyball team