Wildfire north of Hastings

State troopers and Adams County Sheriff's deputies blocked 82nd Street as a fire threatened a...
State troopers and Adams County Sheriff's deputies blocked 82nd Street as a fire threatened a group of buildings to the east.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Firefighters from at least two communities were trying to control a fire just north of Hastings Thursday afternoon.

The fire was located just east of the intersection of Highway 281 and 82nd Street, about two miles north of the Hastings city limits. Firefighters from Hastings Rural and Trumbull Rural fire departments were called to the scene. State troopers and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies had blocked off 82nd Street to east-bound traffic.

A picture taken by a Local4 reporter showed smoke and flames threatening a group of buildings on the south side of 82nd Street.

Emergency radio traffic indicated that a planned burn may have gotten out of control.

Local4 will provide more details as they become available.

