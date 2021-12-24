Georgetown COVID-19 issues prompt Big East to cancel Creighton game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big East on Friday canceled Creighton’s upcoming game against Georgetown “due to COVID-19 issues within the Hoyas program.”

The game set for Tuesday night will attempt to be rescheduled “per the modified BIG EAST Conference Cancelation Policy,” the Bluejays said in a release.

Bluejays season-ticket holders will retain access to the future date; should the game be entirely canceled, credit options will be made available. Single-game ticket holders will also retain access to any future date for the game, but will be able to get a refund at the point of purchase in the event of full cancellation.

The @BIGEAST Conference announced today (Dec. 24) that our game date scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28 vs. Georgetown has been canceled due to COVID-related issues within the Hoyas program.



More Details: https://t.co/beYc6dDMgw pic.twitter.com/v3y1pk54Sc — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) December 24, 2021

Next week’s cancelation isn’t GU’s first such setback. The Hoya’s game scheduled for earlier this week against the Providence Friars was also canceled.

The @GeorgetownHoops at @PCFriarsmbb game scheduled for Dec. 22 has been canceled due to COVID issues in the GU program.



Per current BIG EAST policy, Georgetown has forfeited the game and a loss will be assigned in the conference standings. PC will be assigned a win. — BIG EAST Conference (@BIGEAST) December 21, 2021

The Big East then updated their policy, which rolled back COVID-related forfeits, with the conference now attempting to reschedule those games.

The BIG EAST has announced a modification to its game cancellation policy for @BIGEASTMBB and @BIGEASTWBB for the 2021-22 season. https://t.co/zjepQbygfj — BIG EAST Conference (@BIGEAST) December 23, 2021

The Bluejays next scheduled game is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 at Marquette.

