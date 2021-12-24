Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weekend of Christmas has arrived in the Capital City, and there are still many activities you can enjoy with Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Lincoln North Pole

Tower Square has been transformed into the North Pole! There is plenty to do there. Grab a token, write your name, then drop it in and see which side fills up Santa’s Naughty or Nice bin. Make sure you don’t miss all the furry friends who are all by Santa’s side. You can fill out a letter to Santa and the Mrs. and let them know your greatest wishes. Once you’re done, drop it in the mail and reward yourself with a candy cane.

All day daily; Free

Nebraska Christmas Lights Show A Magical Holiday Experience

A new holiday tradition begins for Lincoln this holiday season. Nebraska Christmas Lights Show, LLC presents a magical holiday experience at Haymarket Park with a drive-through light display. The display is nothing short of amazing. Featuring countless lights, props and computerized effects all synchronized to sound. This wondrous display also includes an appearance of Santa and his elves for vehicle onlookers.

Daily 5:30 p.m. to midnight; $40 per vehicle

A Very Duffy’s Christmas With Live Karaoke At Duffy’s

Head over to Duffy’s on Christmas night for some live karaoke with one of Lincoln’s favorite bands! Jump on stage with them and sing your heart out, with over 300 song options to choose from, you can be a real rock star this Christmas!

Saturday 8 p.m.; Items for purchase

Lincoln Children’s Zoo Presents Zoo Lights

Get in the holiday spirit with Zoo Lights Powered by LES. This experience includes a 40 ft. Christmas tree, over 30 lit animal silhouettes, holiday train rides, a tree canopy light walk, a 60 ft. light tunnel and more! Stop by the s’mores or hot cocoa station for tasty holiday treats. Proceeds from Zoo Lights Powered by LES directly supports the Zoo and animals in the winter months.

Through December 30; Tickets start at $11

Zoolarious Presents Georgia Comstock & Nic Dean

Two of the best comedians Nebraska has ever produced return for one night only. Originally from Omaha, Georgia Comstock is easily remembered for her major sass and goofy premises. Nic Dean is a stand-up comedian who got his start in Omaha. He is recognized by his untamed mustache and exploding humor.

Sunday 8 p.m.; $10 at door

