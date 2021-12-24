Advertisement

Mild weather for Santa

By Brad Anderson
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Near record highs will be possible in parts of southern Nebraska for Christmas eve day. Cooler temperatures on Christmas, but still quite mild and mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog will be possible in the Lincoln area and eastern Nebraska through at least 11 am Friday morning.

Areas of fog this morning with relatively mild temperatures. Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with a near record high of 61 degrees in Lincoln. The record for December 24th is 62 degrees set in 1889.

Near record highs for southern Nebraska.
Near record highs for southern Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

A fast moving weak system will bring cloudy skies to the area this evening and there will be a chance for a few sprinkles or light rain showers. Temperatures will be above freezing so, roads could be wet but not icy. Clearing skies after midnight with overnight lows dropping to the upper 20s early Christmas morning.

Temperatures will be colder in most locations early Christmas morning.
Temperatures will be colder in most locations early Christmas morning.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies expected on Christmas day and it will be a bit cooler, but still mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

A bit cooler, but still quite mild.
A bit cooler, but still quite mild.(1011 Weather)

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and continued mild with highs in the lower 50s. There will be a slight chance for a rain shower late in the day and evening.

Above average temperatures continue Sunday.
Above average temperatures continue Sunday.(1011 Weather)

Cooler temperatures expected next week with small precipitation chances on Tuesday.

Mild for Christmas day, cooler temperatures expected next week.
Mild for Christmas day, cooler temperatures expected next week.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Omaha South student killed
Omaha South ninth-grader dies after shooting
Mountain Lion Hit Near Arlington
Mountain lion struck by vehicle in Washington County
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
John Cook
COVID outbreak on Nebraska Volleyball team
Truck driver’s charges amended after fiery, deadly Nebraska crash

Latest News

Brad's Friday Forecast
Brad's Friday Forecast
Near record or record high temperatures are possible for some locations Friday.
Mild Friday (Christmas Eve)
Mild Friday
Brandon's Thursday Evening Forecast
Well above average temperatures Thursday.
Mild temperatures continue Thursday