Mild weather for Santa

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Near record highs will be possible in parts of southern Nebraska for Christmas eve day. Cooler temperatures on Christmas, but still quite mild and mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog will be possible in the Lincoln area and eastern Nebraska through at least 11 am Friday morning.

Areas of fog this morning with relatively mild temperatures. Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with a near record high of 61 degrees in Lincoln. The record for December 24th is 62 degrees set in 1889.

Near record highs for southern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

A fast moving weak system will bring cloudy skies to the area this evening and there will be a chance for a few sprinkles or light rain showers. Temperatures will be above freezing so, roads could be wet but not icy. Clearing skies after midnight with overnight lows dropping to the upper 20s early Christmas morning.

Temperatures will be colder in most locations early Christmas morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies expected on Christmas day and it will be a bit cooler, but still mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

A bit cooler, but still quite mild. (1011 Weather)

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and continued mild with highs in the lower 50s. There will be a slight chance for a rain shower late in the day and evening.

Above average temperatures continue Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Cooler temperatures expected next week with small precipitation chances on Tuesday.

Mild for Christmas day, cooler temperatures expected next week. (1011 Weather)

