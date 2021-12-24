Number of children with autism in Nebraska schools increases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Apassia McBride is a mom of three children. When she had her son, Mason, she noticed some differences in him.

“I could always tell that that he was going to be different. I thought when he was a baby that he might just be a quiet guy,” McBride said.

When Mason attended his head start program, they referred him to Lincoln Public Schools for an autism evaluation, but LPS said he only had a speech delay.

McBride advocated for Mason and took him to the Munroe-Meyer Institute in Omaha. Mason was two years old and became the youngest child that they ever diagnosed with autism. From there, McBride placed him in Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy. She said it made a big difference.

“He went from being completely nonverbal to now he has probably over 1000 words,” McBride said. “He knows his ABCs. He can count to 100. He knows shapes. He knows colors.”

McBride is grateful for mason’s early diagnosis and for the inclusiveness for children with autism in Lincoln. She has support from groups like the Autism Family Network in Lincoln. She encouraged people to be kind and get to know others with autism.

“My biggest worry is when he is a grown man and is still having meltdowns, or he is just being himself, that people won’t understand him,” McBride said.

In 2016, Nebraska schools reported 3,609 children with autism. That number increased last year to 4,739. The state says while awareness is increasing, there is still more work to do.

“I think that awareness is super important, but so is acceptance and communities where we embrace differences and uniqueness as well,” said Annette Wragge, State Coordinator at Nebraska’s Autism Spectrum Disorders Network.

The state is working to create a more inclusive community for Mason and other children with autism. They attend trainings to learn about better ways to identify children on the spectrum. Also, they host webinars that provide the community with more information about children with autism. For more information about children with autism in Nebraska, visit the state’s ASD website.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.