Schwarzenbach enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska senior middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach is leaving the program after four seasons. Schwarzenbach has entered the NCAA transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-5 middle blocker appeared in 17 matches this fall for the Huskers, who reached the NCAA Finals. Schwarzenbach made 13 starts, while recording 61 kills and 63 blocks.

Schwazenbach’s playing time decreased during the final month of the season, as Nebraska’s starting rotation stabilized as the NCAA Tournament neared. Over her Nebraska career, Schwarzenbach recorded 392 blocks, which ranks 6th in program history.

