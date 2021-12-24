Advertisement

Tony Tuioti to Oregon is done, Scott Frost and Huskers looking for defensive line coach

Tony Tuioti
Tony Tuioti(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Oregon Ducks hired two coaches today and one of them is Tony Tuioti. He moves to Eugene after three years in Lincoln, where the Huskers defensive line showed progress each season. It also means Scott Frost now has two positions to fill on his staff. The running backs job is open as well, this could help bring some flexibility as the team also attempts to address a special teams coach.

“My family and I are extremely excited and blessed to have the opportunity to work at the University of Oregon,” Tuioti said, “a place with great fans, a winning tradition, and a national brand! Coach Lanning is a great defensive minded coach and I can’t wait to get started working with the staff and getting to know and serve the young men in the program. Go Ducks!”

“I am thrilled to have Tony Tuioti joining us here at Oregon,” Head Coach Dan Lanning said. “He is one of the top defensive line coaches in the country, and he has a tremendous track record both in recruiting and player development. His experience coaching at the NFL and Power 5 levels will be a huge asset to our coaching staff, and his connection and familiarity with the West Coast, Hawaii, and the Pacific Islands is extremely valuable.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Omaha South student killed
Omaha South ninth-grader dies after shooting
Mountain Lion Hit Near Arlington
Mountain lion struck by vehicle in Washington County
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
John Cook
COVID outbreak on Nebraska Volleyball team
Truck driver’s charges amended after fiery, deadly Nebraska crash

Latest News

Schwarzenbach enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Nebraska players celebrate their 72-61 win over Wyoming at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Stewart, Huskers close non-conference play with 12-0 record
Nebraska guard Kobe Webster reacts to a made 3-pointer during the Huskers' win over Kennesaw...
Hot-shooting Huskers end losing streak
mbb
Nebraska vs. Kennesaw St. (MBB): Highlights & Interviews