Blood donations making difference for Nebraska family

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Getting blood transfusions has been a constant for the Koesters family of Gretna.

“It has been a significant part of our lives with Emily,” said Erin Koesters, Emily’s mom.

At the age of 4, Emily received a kidney from her dad, then fought off lymphoma twice. Now, Emily lives with SIOD, or Schimke immuno-osseous dysplasia. SIOD is a rare genetic disease that attacks multiple systems in the body, like the immune system, heart and lungs, kidneys and growth plates. Emily is one of 10 diagnosed with SIOD in the United States, and one of 50 diagnosed in the world.

Every three weeks, Emily receives immunoglobulin therapy. She said she doesn’t like all of the needles, but the blood almost always makes her feel better.

“Before, I feel tired,” said Emily. “After, I’m hyper for a few days.”

Erin estimates that Emily has received over 200 transfusions since she started the therapy.

“Keep doing it everybody, people need you that you don’t even know,” said Emily.

Emily is just one of hundreds of Nebraskans impacted by Nebraskans donating blood. She and her family knows the need for blood is critical.

“We’ve only issued three blood emergencies during the last 20 months, which has been a state of critical levels of blood. For us to issue a blood emergency, it really means that we are in danger of not being able to supply enough blood to our hospitals and local patients,” said Kari Lundeen, with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank. “We need everyone that is eligible to come in and donate.”

Erin said Emily has already outlived the life expectancy for people with SIOD, just nine years. Emily turned 18 in July, and Erin credits that, in part, to blood donors.

“Plain and simple, it does help, there is just always a need,” said Erin. “You don’t know who you’re going to impact”

Nebraska Community Blood Bank donors supply blood to 23 health care facilities across the state. The blood bank needs about 1,000 donors a week, but are only averaging just about 700 a week.

“Around the holidays it’s always challenging. We started seeing early on in December that challenge was there before we thought it would be there,” said Lundeen. “We’ve been in a blood emergency for a while, we’re going to have less than a one to two day supply, so we really do need people to continue donating through the holidays and into 2022.”

Erin calls Emily a miracle and a blessing and says, without blood donors, Emily wouldn’t know and have grown up with her younger sister, Taylor-Jo.

“You just don’t know whose life you’re impacting. You’re helping our family out to keep her around longer and other families like ours, who are out there that you don’t even know are out there,” said Erin. “What a great gift to give”

