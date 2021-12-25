Advertisement

Central Nebraska airport gets $1 million federal grant

Central Nebraska Regional Airport Executive Director Mike Olson said they had more people...
Central Nebraska Regional Airport Executive Director Mike Olson said they had more people traveling this Thanksgiving when compared to last year's.(KSNB)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island has been awarded a $1 million federal grant under the new infrastructure law. The Grand Island Independent reports that the Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $22.2 million to Nebraska under the law.

Kearney Regional and North Platte Regional Airport Lee Bird Field will each get around $1 million as well. The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, and safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.

The money comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years.

