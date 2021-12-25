Advertisement

Cross County standout Carter Seim reflects on high school career

By Eddie Messel
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cross County senior running back Carter Seim sits down with 1011 Now’s Eddie Messel.

Seim finished his high school football career with 5,402 yards rushing with 94 touchdowns. That includes his junior season where eclipsed 2,000 yards rushing with 2,114 yards.

Seim announced in early December he will be staying in state to play running back at Concordia University in Seward.

