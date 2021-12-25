DEVELOPING: Serious crash at 27th & Vine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders are at the scene of a serious crash at 27th & Vine Streets.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday night, just south of the intersection.

A Lincoln Transportation & Utilities Traffic Camera showed what appeared to be a head-on crash between a black car and a silver SUV in the northbound lanes of 27th Street. Both Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Lincoln Police are on scene.

At least two people have been hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

27th between Vine and S Streets is completely shut down as crews deal with the crash. Avoid the area, as traffic is being diverted.

The scene of a serious crash just south of 27th & Vine, Friday evening. (LTU)

Two vehicles involved in a crash just south of 27th & Vine Friday night. (LTU)

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

