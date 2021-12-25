Advertisement

Man has life-threatening injuries after pursuit, traffic stop leads to crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One person was transported to the hospital after crashing, while fleeing a traffic stop in Lincoln.

At approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Mercedes sedan driving with no license plates near 27th and Vine streets in Lincoln. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled northbound on 27th street. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle fled eastbound on Fair Street before turning northbound on 32nd street. The vehicle then stopped near 32nd and Leighton. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, the driver accelerated and fled again. The Mercedes turned southbound onto 31st street and struck a parked car.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt. He was transported to Bryan Medical Center West Campus with life-threatening injuries. NSP has requested that the Lincoln Police Department investigate the crash. No others were involved in the crash. The entire pursuit lasted less than two minutes.

