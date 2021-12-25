Advertisement

Lincoln couple celebrates holiday season with miracle baby

The Schlake's struggled with infertility for years, but their miracle baby was born through...
The Schlake's struggled with infertility for years, but their miracle baby was born through embryo adoption just in time to celebrate the holidays.(10/11 NOW)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln couple added new ornament to their Christmas tree this year for their baby’s first Christmas after struggling with infertility.

Jordan and Trisha Schlake were told in 2016 they would not be able to have children biologically. The couple refused to give up. Instead, they looked at other options to make their dream of having a baby a reality.

“Yeah, we were kind of lost there for a little bit kind of investigating different options, seeing what might be the right fit for us,” Jordan said. “We found out about embryo adoption.”

Embryo adoption is when a couple who went through in vitro fertilization for their own fertility journey donates their remaining embryos to another couple.

The Schlake’s then found out about the National Embryo Donation Center out of Knoxville, Tenn.

Trisha said they were drawn to the idea because it allowed her to have the pregnancy experience she always dreamed of.

“That kind of intrigued me because I always wanted to have the pregnancy experience and watch him grow inside me,” Trisha said.

The couple said the process was like any other adoption. They went through background checks, home visits and eventually matched with a couple they would receive the frozen embryo from.

After they started the process in Nov. 2020, the couple’s dream came true when Roen Schlake was born on Oct. 12.

“I think back to last year when we were putting up our tree back there and we have my ‘Baby’s First Christmas’ bulb and after we had found out about our infertility diagnosis that was a really hard ornament to put up every year,” Jordan said. “But this year when we put up the tree we were able to put up that one and also his ‘Baby’s First Christmas’ ornament.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Omaha South student killed
Omaha South ninth-grader dies after shooting
Mountain Lion Hit Near Arlington
Mountain lion struck by vehicle in Washington County
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
John Cook
COVID outbreak on Nebraska Volleyball team
Truck driver’s charges amended after fiery, deadly Nebraska crash

Latest News

lincoln theaters ready for holiday crowds
Lincoln theater prepared for holiday crowds
lincoln theaters ready for holiday crowds
Lincoln theaters ready for holiday crowds
The scene of a serious crash just south of 27th & Vine Streets, Friday evening.
Serious crash at 27th & Vine Friday evening
Well above average high temperatures are in the forecast across the area for Christmas Day.
Remaining mild for Christmas Day