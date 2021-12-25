Lincoln couple celebrates holiday season with miracle baby

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln couple added new ornament to their Christmas tree this year for their baby’s first Christmas after struggling with infertility.

Jordan and Trisha Schlake were told in 2016 they would not be able to have children biologically. The couple refused to give up. Instead, they looked at other options to make their dream of having a baby a reality.

“Yeah, we were kind of lost there for a little bit kind of investigating different options, seeing what might be the right fit for us,” Jordan said. “We found out about embryo adoption.”

Embryo adoption is when a couple who went through in vitro fertilization for their own fertility journey donates their remaining embryos to another couple.

The Schlake’s then found out about the National Embryo Donation Center out of Knoxville, Tenn.

Trisha said they were drawn to the idea because it allowed her to have the pregnancy experience she always dreamed of.

“That kind of intrigued me because I always wanted to have the pregnancy experience and watch him grow inside me,” Trisha said.

The couple said the process was like any other adoption. They went through background checks, home visits and eventually matched with a couple they would receive the frozen embryo from.

After they started the process in Nov. 2020, the couple’s dream came true when Roen Schlake was born on Oct. 12.

“I think back to last year when we were putting up our tree back there and we have my ‘Baby’s First Christmas’ bulb and after we had found out about our infertility diagnosis that was a really hard ornament to put up every year,” Jordan said. “But this year when we put up the tree we were able to put up that one and also his ‘Baby’s First Christmas’ ornament.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.