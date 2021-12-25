Advertisement

Lincoln theater prepared for holiday crowds

By Samantha Bernt
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Every family has their own holiday traditions, and some just so happen to be at the local movie theater.

Lisa Fryda, general manager of Marcus Lincoln Grand Cinema, said the theater looks forward to having movie-goers back at the theater for the holidays.

After COVID-19 threw a wrench into movies release dates and movie times, Fryda said they are happy to see business ramping back up and families coming together at the movies to see the latest films.

“It’s the one time of year where the families who don’t see each other, that are in from out of town, get to go out and do something together that’s for the holidays and it’s fun,” Fryda said. “They get to see a movie and they have all the different feelings of happiness and joy to maybe the action packed film that maybe they get to experience for the year.”

Fryda said the theater continues to keep the safety of guests in mind, as they plan to keep cleaning theaters in-between showings.

She said it is also a good idea to purchase tickets in advance to not only be contactless, but to make sure families are able to see their holiday film.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Omaha South student killed
Omaha South ninth-grader dies after shooting
Mountain Lion Hit Near Arlington
Mountain lion struck by vehicle in Washington County
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
John Cook
COVID outbreak on Nebraska Volleyball team
Truck driver’s charges amended after fiery, deadly Nebraska crash

Latest News

lincoln theaters ready for holiday crowds
Lincoln theaters ready for holiday crowds
The scene of a serious crash just south of 27th & Vine Streets, Friday evening.
Serious crash at 27th & Vine Friday evening
Well above average high temperatures are in the forecast across the area for Christmas Day.
Remaining mild for Christmas Day
Four-year old Mason attends ABA therapy after his autism diagnosis.
Number of children with autism in Nebraska schools increases