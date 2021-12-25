Lincoln theater prepared for holiday crowds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Every family has their own holiday traditions, and some just so happen to be at the local movie theater.

Lisa Fryda, general manager of Marcus Lincoln Grand Cinema, said the theater looks forward to having movie-goers back at the theater for the holidays.

After COVID-19 threw a wrench into movies release dates and movie times, Fryda said they are happy to see business ramping back up and families coming together at the movies to see the latest films.

“It’s the one time of year where the families who don’t see each other, that are in from out of town, get to go out and do something together that’s for the holidays and it’s fun,” Fryda said. “They get to see a movie and they have all the different feelings of happiness and joy to maybe the action packed film that maybe they get to experience for the year.”

Fryda said the theater continues to keep the safety of guests in mind, as they plan to keep cleaning theaters in-between showings.

She said it is also a good idea to purchase tickets in advance to not only be contactless, but to make sure families are able to see their holiday film.

