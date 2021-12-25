Advertisement

Man rescued after falling through ice while saving dog

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man is recovering after falling through ice while saving his dog at a lake.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Papillion fire and police departments were called at 11:30 a.m. Friday after a 47-year-old man fell through the ice at Walnut Creek Lake. He was on the ice trying to rescue his dog, about 30 to 40 feet from shore.

The man was able to rescue the dog, which walked back to shore, but in the process, the man fell through the ice. A Sarpy County deputy was in the area and arrived to assist the man using search and rescue equipment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash just south of 27th & Vine Streets, Friday evening.
Serious crash at 27th & Vine Friday evening
Paul Thompson died from stomach cancer in March 2017. He left behind his wife, Cheryl, and two...
Navigating grief and the holidays, Lincoln woman shares her journey
List of Lincoln restaurants open on Christmas
14-year-old Omaha South student killed
Omaha South ninth-grader dies after shooting
Tony Tuioti
Tony Tuioti to Oregon is done, Scott Frost and Huskers looking for defensive line coach

Latest News

The Schlake's struggled with infertility for years, but their miracle baby was born through...
Lincoln couple celebrates holiday season with miracle baby
(Source: AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Hastings postpones hearing on proposed racetrack casino
Lincoln couple celebrates holiday season with miracle baby
Man has life-threatening injuries after pursuit, traffic stop leads to crash
Central Nebraska Regional Airport Executive Director Mike Olson said they had more people...
Central Nebraska airport gets $1 million federal grant