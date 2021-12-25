Advertisement

Remaining mild for Christmas Day

By Brandon Rector
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Christmas Day will be seasonably mild with temperatures well above average for late December. There are some small chances for precipitation this weekend. Much colder temperatures return next week.

A disturbance will move across the area Christmas morning, so it looks to be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10 to 20% chance of flurries or light snow showers. The better chance looks to be in Northern Nebraska. The afternoon should be mostly sunny and seasonably mild with highs mainly in the 50s. Winds will be west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

A low pressure system should move through the region Sunday. It is going to be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a 20% chance of rain in our area. High temperatures should be in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be south-southeast at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Monday and Tuesday look to be cooler and breezy. There is a 20% chance of rain and snow Tuesday. At this time, the coldest days next week look to be Wednesday and Thursday with below average temperatures likely.

