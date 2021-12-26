Matt Talbot serves Christmas meals to those in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For many the holiday season puts them in the giving spirit. On Christmas day, volunteers at the Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach served those who otherwise might not receive a warm holiday meal.

Matt Talbot serves two holiday meals on Christmas, a lunch and your traditional Christmas dinner. Volunteers from St. John the Apostle Catholic Church came together to serve a warm Christmas lunch to those not as fortunate.

“I think stewardship is important. I think it’s good for all of us to give back,” said Tini Van Oehlertz from St. John Catholic Church. “Because everybody that is working has plenty, and these people here don’t, so we’re giving back.

Oehlertz said the church serves at Matt Talbot about six times a year, but hasn’t served on Christmas for seven or eight years. She said it’s important everyone gets a warm meal during the holiday, and it sets a good example.

“Well I think it also gives your children a good example, too,” Oehlertz said. “Your children see you doing it and they think ‘this is probably something I should do, too. It’s just good to give back to people who don’t have as much.”

On Saturday, the lunch menu was chicken tortilla soup, garlic bread, salad and plenty of desserts. Volunteers said they serve 100 or more people on the holiday.

Marge Wurtz has been serving at Matt Talbot for more than 10 years and said she never gets tired of helping those in need.

“There’s a lot of need and people out there that need food and all kinds of things,” Wurtz said. “It makes me feel good in my heart that I’m doing this for someone who has less than me.”

