Sunday Forecast: A mild finish to the holiday weekend!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Santa could definitely have ditched a few layers if he were out and about on Christmas Day as we had a very mild holiday with highs on Saturday afternoon reaching into the 50s for most of state with plenty of sunshine. More of that mild weather is expected as we round out the holiday weekend on Sunday, though some up and down temperatures with a few chances for snow are in the forecast as we head through the last week of 2021.

Quiet weather is expected into Saturday evening with mostly clear skies across the state. Overnight tonight, as a low pressure system begins to push out of the High Country to our west, southerly and southeasterly winds are expected to increase. The increase in winds should help pull moisture northward overnight tonight and into the day tomorrow. Look for increasing cloudiness tonight with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies for a good part of Sunday for central and eastern Nebraska. As a warm front slides through the area, there’s an outside chance at a few sprinkles or passing shower into the afternoon, though that chance is quite small as most areas will more than likely stay dry. Into Sunday evening, clouds should begin to break up with skies becoming mostly clear to partly cloudy.

Temperatures into early Sunday morning will stay above average with temperatures falling into the low 20s to low 30s across the state. Wind chills will dip into the teens to low 20s to start the day.

More mild, but breezy weather is expected into Sunday afternoon. Look for highs to reach the low 40s to low 60s from north to south - but that will be thanks in part to south and southeasterly winds at 15 to 25 MPH with gusts as high as 35 MPH at times. The gusty winds will make it feel just a bit cooler, especially across northern Nebraska.

Temperatures will be cooler on Monday behind the cold front with highs falling into the low 30s to low 40s across the state with more blustery north winds that will make it feel even colder.

The extended forecast through the end of the year has ups and downs in it. Cooler weather is expected for Monday and Tuesday - though those temperatures are still a few degrees above normal. Wednesday looks cold - especially into the morning with lows into the single digits possible and afternoon highs only in the mid 20s. Temperatures rebound to the upper 30s to low 40s as we finish 2021 with colder, more unsettled weather potentially looming as we start the new year. We’ll also want to watch Monday night into Tuesday morning for the potential for some light snow across parts of eastern Nebraska and into western Iowa.

