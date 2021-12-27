Busy holiday weekend for Nebraska State Troopers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested several people during the holiday weekend following several incidents across the state.

Saturday at approximately 10:30 a.m. CT, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling at 98 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, at mile marker 321. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. In a search of the vehicle, troopers located 37 grams of methamphetamine, 32 suspected fentanyl pills, and smaller amounts of psilocybin mushrooms, suspected LSD, marijuana, and prescription pills. The driver, Nathan Bottenberg, 40, and passenger, Imogen Minch, 23, both of Greeley, Colorado, were arrested for possession of multiple controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

Sunday at approximately 10:45 a.m. MT, a trooper observed an eastbound GMC Terrain speeding on Interstate 80 near Kimball, at mile marker 18. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed marijuana in plain view. A search of the vehicle revealed 65 pounds of marijuana and smaller amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, hash, THC wax, methadone pills, and a concealed handgun. The passenger, Jonathan Crane, 35, of Umatilla, Oregon, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was lodged in Kimball County Jail.

Sunday at approximately 9:20 p.m. CT, a trooper attempted to stop a Chevrolet Malibu for an improper turn at the intersection of Highway 281 and Highway 34. The driver accelerated to more than 110 miles per hour and the trooper initiated a pursuit southbound on Highway 281. The vehicle then turned back northbound and eventually entered a residential area in Grand Island, at which time the trooper discontinued the pursuit. A short time later, a Grand Island Police Officer located the vehicle on St. Paul street and alerted NSP. Troopers responded and cited the driver, a 17-year-old male, for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving during revocation, and several traffic violations.

Monday at approximately 12:20 a.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Ford Ranger speeding on Highway 66 east of Dwight. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit. The vehicle turned southbound, eventually turning westbound onto Johnson Dam Road, where the driver lost control and crashed. Neither occupant was injured. Nebraska Game and Parks Officials reported that the occupants of the vehicle had been spotlighting. The driver, Michael Engle, 19, of Ceresco, was lodged in Butler County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, hunting with artificial light, and possession of a loaded shotgun in a vehicle. The passenger was cited for hunting with artificial light and possession of a loaded shotgun in a vehicle.

In addition to those arrests this weekend, troopers made 11 arrests for driving under the influence, issued 19 citations for vehicles speeding at more than 100 miles per hour, and performed 98 motorist assists.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.