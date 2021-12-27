Christmas-Day pursuit leads to multiple charges for Lincoln woman

SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) -A Christmas-Day pursuit led to multiple charges for a Lincoln woman.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, an officer attempted to stop a westbound vehicle on I-80 for travelling 83 mph in a 75 mph zone at around 3:22 pm. The vehicle also had no license plates displayed.

The operator of the vehicle, later identified as 20-year-old Madisen B. Hansen of Lincoln, failed to comply and continued westbound at a high rate of speed.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said Hansen reached speeds of 120 mph before exiting at mm 373, Goehner exit. Hansen continued northbound on 364th Road reaching speeds of over 100 mph. Hansen’s vehicle eventually came to a stop on 364th Road near Agnew Road.

Hansen’s BAC was determined to be a .16. Due to her BAC being above a .15, she was charged with Aggravated DUI. Hansen was additionally charged with felony Operating Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Operating while License Suspended, and numerous other offenses.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, Hansen was lodged at the Seward County Detention Center pending further court action.

