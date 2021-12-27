Advertisement

Christmas-Day pursuit leads to multiple charges for Lincoln woman

20-year-old Madisen B. Hansen of Lincoln
20-year-old Madisen B. Hansen of Lincoln(Seward County Sheriff’s Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) -A Christmas-Day pursuit led to multiple charges for a Lincoln woman.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, an officer attempted to stop a westbound vehicle on I-80 for travelling 83 mph in a 75 mph zone at around 3:22 pm. The vehicle also had no license plates displayed.

The operator of the vehicle, later identified as 20-year-old Madisen B. Hansen of Lincoln, failed to comply and continued westbound at a high rate of speed.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said Hansen reached speeds of 120 mph before exiting at mm 373, Goehner exit. Hansen continued northbound on 364th Road reaching speeds of over 100 mph. Hansen’s vehicle eventually came to a stop on 364th Road near Agnew Road.

Hansen’s BAC was determined to be a .16. Due to her BAC being above a .15, she was charged with Aggravated DUI. Hansen was additionally charged with felony Operating Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Operating while License Suspended, and numerous other offenses.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, Hansen was lodged at the Seward County Detention Center pending further court action.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food company sues over bacon that spoiled in warehouse
Man has life-threatening injuries after pursuit, traffic stop leads to crash
Man rescued after falling through ice while saving dog
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs
Donating Blood
Nebraska family encourages blood donations during the state’s blood emergency

Latest News

Busy holiday weekend for Nebraska State Troopers
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
Lincoln man on life support after crashing during pursuit
Rural areas of Nebraska seeing nursing home closures