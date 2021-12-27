Cold and breezy weather expected into Tuesday; Bitter cold and snow possible by the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures look to take a downturn over the next several days after our run of mild weather for the Christmas holiday. Temperatures then will briefly rebound later this week before a shot of arctic air looks to invade the area by the upcoming weekend, leading to some of the coldest weather we’ve seen in almost a year! We’ll also see a couple chances for moisture over the coming week - perhaps a few sprinkles or flurries into Tuesday morning with some light snow showers also possible on Wednesday. What has our attention is the potential for some more significant accumulating snow for Friday night and into Saturday of this weekend.

For tonight though, skies look to remain mostly cloudy across much of the coverage area, especially into eastern parts of the state. Clouds will linger through the overnight hours and into early Tuesday morning before a cold front sweeps through the state, ushering in cold sunshine by the afternoon. We should be mainly dry on Tuesday, with the best chances for any precipitation likely staying to our east.

Cloudy skies are expected tonight into early Tuesday before mostly sunny skies are expected by the afternoon. (KOLN)

Thanks to steady cloud cover and southeasterly winds, overnight temperatures will stay well above average for eastern and southeastern Nebraska. Low temperatures further to the west where we should see clearer skies will be much colder. Overall, lows tonight will range from the single digits in northwestern Nebraska, to the lower 30s in the southeast.

Temperatures into Tuesday morning will range from the low single digits to the lower 30s across the state. (KOLN)

High temperatures on Tuesday will be set early on the day as a cold front sweeps through the state. Out ahead of that front, we’ll see some warmer air pulled north into southeastern Nebraska, where temperatures are expected to reach the low 40s to low 50s. That will likely come by the late morning into the early afternoon with temperatures quickly falling through the afternoon and evening. “High” temperatures for the day will range from low 20s to the low 50s.

High temperatures will reach the 40s to near 50° in southeastern Nebraska early Tuesday afternoon before falling quickly behind a passing cold front. (KOLN)

As the front sweeps through the state, winds will turn to the north and northwest and become breezy with gusts up to 30 to 35 MPH possible. Combine the blustery conditions with the falling temperatures and wind chills by 3 PM on Tuesday will be in the teens and 20s for most, and by late Tuesday evening will likely be in the single digits to teens across the entire state.

Wind chills by Tuesday afternoon will be in the teens and 20s for most. (KOLN)

After a small chance for some light snow into Wednesday, our attention turns toward the weekend where a more significant system has the potential to bring wide ranging impacts to the area. Both long term models continue to advertise an upper level trough swinging through the Plains, allowing arctic air to spill out of Canada and into the area. We also could see widespread accumulating snow move across the area beginning Friday evening and through most of the day on Saturday. As a low pressure system spins through the area, winds look to be quite strong as well, so blizzard or near blizzard conditions could be possible at times on Saturday with very difficult travel conditions possible. Snow looks to finally end by Saturday evening with cold sunshine for the first Sunday of 2022.

Widespread accumulating snow looks possible Friday night into Saturday of this weekend. (KOLN)

It is still far too early to try and forecast snowfall amounts, so make sure you stay tuned to the forecast through the week as we continue to iron out the details of this system. That being said, right now it does appear that some significant snowfall is possible with this system. Where it falls and exactly how much we could see is still very uncertain and will change several times before this system actually arrives.

What we do have higher confidence in is that it is going to be VERY cold this weekend. As arctic air settles into the region, high temperatures on Saturday will only reach the single digits and teens across the state with sub-zero wind chills expected for most of the day. Actual air temperatures look to drop below zero into Sunday morning with wind chills that could be dangerously cold. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures do begin to moderate a bit for western Nebraska, with very cold conditions across the eastern half of the state.

High temperatures on Saturday will be very cold, only reaching the single digits and teens for most of the state. (KOLN)

Low temperatures look to fall below zero for much of eastern Nebraska into Sunday morning. (KOLN)

Temperatures moderate some into Sunday afternoon, but remain quite cold for eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

The extended forecast is highlighted by this chance for cold and snow this weekend. Temperatures look to warm back up as we start the week next week. As mentioned above, please make sure you stay tuned to later forecasts for more details surrounding this weekend’s storm!

Cold and breezy weather on Tuesday will give way to even colder weather on Wednesday. Temperatures rebound a bit for Thursday and Friday before arctic air invades the area by this weekend. (KOLN)

