Cooler start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a mild weekend, the first few days of this week are looking cooler. Wednesday should be cold before it warms back up a little bit for Thursday and Friday. The upcoming weekend looks to be very cold. It may be windy late Friday night into Saturday with snow possible too.

It will be mostly sunny this morning, then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. Northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph this morning will become south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph this afternoon. High temperatures look to be in the low to mid 40s for much of the area.

Monday will be cooler than this past weekend. (KOLN)

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday. The morning looks to be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and snow. In the afternoon, it is going to be mostly sunny and breezy with temperatures falling for much of the area. High temperatures look to range from around 20 in parts of Northern Nebraska to around 50 in parts of Southeast Nebraska.

Tuesday will be colder for much of the area. (KOLN)

Wednesday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy and cold. There is 20% chance of flurries or light snow showers as a disturbance moves across the area. High temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday will be cold with many locations likely having a high temperatures below freezing. (KOLN)

There will be a small warming trend Thursday and Friday before the coldest air of the season so far likely moves in for the weekend. Late Friday (New Year’s Eve) and Saturday (New Year’s Day) may be windy as well. There is also a 40% chance of snow during that time period. Stay tuned to the forecast throughout the week.

Temperatures should be colder this week compared to last week. There are also some precipitation chances. Coldest air of the season so far looks to arrive this weekend. (KOLN)

