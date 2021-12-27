A cooler start to the work week; cold and snow looming next weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After some very mild holiday weather, the forecast as we look towards the last week of the year has some ups and downs with some very cold and possibly snowy conditions looming by next weekend. The new work week though looks to start off fairly quiet with temperatures continuing to cool back closer to normal.

Look for skies to be mainly clear as we head through the overnight hours tonight and into Monday morning. By the afternoon though, as a low pressure system spins out of the Rockies, clouds will increase and should become partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon. We should stay dry as we start the work week, but as that low spins through the area Monday night into Tuesday morning, we won’t rule out a few sprinkles or a few flurries into Tuesday morning.

Clear skies are expected to start Monday with skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon. (KOLN)

Temperatures as we start the new work week should dip into the teens, 20s, and lower 30s with the warmest readings across southeastern Nebraska.

Lows tonight will fall to the teens, 20s, and low 30s across the state. (KOLN)

By the afternoon and behind a passing cold front, temperatures will be cooler - especially for southern Nebraska - with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s for most of the state. Look for southwest winds at around 5 to 15 MPH by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler for most - but still above average - by Monday afternoon. (KOLN)

What has our attention now is the potential for very cold and potentially snowy conditions heading our way next weekend. A large upper level trough is forecast to swing through the Plains, allowing some very cold air to spill out of Canada and into the Plains. At the surface, a low pressure system will push out of the Rockies Friday night into Saturday, bringing the potential for widespread snow to the area through the day on Saturday. While it is still almost a week away, both longer range models are in fairly good agreement now pushing this system through the area on Saturday. What is still uncertain is the potential snowfall amounts and it is still way too early to make any prognostication other than there looks to be a decent chance for some accumulating snow to start the new year.

Widespread snow will be possible by next weekend across much of the Plains with bitterly cold temperatures. (KOLN)

While snow looks like a decent bet, some bitterly cold temperatures also look like they’ll impact the area by next weekend. High temperatures on Saturday look to fall into the single digits and teens across the state. Combine those bitterly cold temperatures with windy conditions, wind chills look to be well below zero through the day on Saturday, into Saturday night, and then into the day on Sunday.

High temperatures to start the new year are expected to be in the single digits and teens. (KOLN)

Low temperatures into Sunday morning will easily be some of the coldest in almost a year with low temperatures falling below zero across the entire state. Again, factoring in the wind, wind chills will be even colder.

Low temperatures by early Sunday morning are expected to drop below zero for most of the state. (KOLN)

Snow should end and winds should relax by next Sunday, but temperatures look to stay bitterly cold. The potential high temperatures would likely be dependent on high much snow fell and where, but as it stands now, we’re forecasting highs anywhere from the low teens to the low 30s by next Sunday.

Temperatures by next Sunday will remain quite cold with highs in the lower teens and 20s for eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

As this system is still almost a week away, please make sure you continue to stay tuned for more details as we head through the upcoming week!

While the extended forecast is highlighted by next weekend’s cold and snow, there will also be some up and down temperatures we deal with this week. After starting the week fairly mild, temperatures will take a dive Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Look for lows in the single digits to low teens to start Wednesday with highs only reaching the mid 20s in Lincoln by the afternoon. Temperatures for Thursday and Friday look to rebound into the upper 30s to low 40s before the big shot of cold air potentially arrives next weekend. We could see a few sprinkles or flurries early Tuesday as as system slides through the area, with the potential for a few more flurries or light snow showers on Wednesday as a clipper-type system quickly swings through the area.

Up and down temperatures are expected this week with a couple small chances for light snow. Much colder weather looms by next weekend to start the new year. (KOLN)

