Excavator falls into basement of Lincoln Journal Star demolition site

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An excavator fell into the basement of the Lincoln Journal Star demolition site at 9th and P Streets on Monday morning. The excavator fell from the first floor to the basement.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, by the time first responders got on location, the excavator’s operator had self-extricated with the help of some other workers.

The operator sustained no injuries.

First responders did not enter the structure. According to LFR, it is currently unknown if the excavator fell through an existing hole or a newly created one.

The newspaper is moving its offices to the Telegraph District.

