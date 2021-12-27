Former Bellevue elementary security guard bond set at $2.5M for alleged sexual assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former security guard at Pawnee Elementary School has his first court appearance Monday after last Wednesday’s arrest for his alleged role in a sexual assault of a child.

Carlos Ramirez, 23, has a bond set at $2.5 million for first-degree sexual assault of a minor and third-degree sexual assault of a child. There is a prelim hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in the afternoon.

A Pawnee Elementary School staff member reached out to Bellevue Police Dec. 14 to report the alleged sexual assault of a child after “getting information from students of an OPS security guard having sexual contact with a student, minor, on school property.”

