Lincoln man dies from injuries in crash after trying to flee from State Troopers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The driver who crashed while attempting to flee a traffic stop in Lincoln early Saturday morning has died.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday, when a trooper attempted to stop a Mercedes sedan for driving with no license plates near 27th and Vine streets in Lincoln. The Nebraska State Patrol said the driver fled northbound on 27th street. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

NSP said the vehicle fled eastbound on Fair Street before turning northbound on 32nd Street. The vehicle then stopped near 32nd and Leighton. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, the driver accelerated and fled again. The Mercedes turned southbound onto 31st Street and struck a parked car. No others were involved in the crash. The entire pursuit lasted less than two minutes.

The driver, identified as Ahmad Gregory, 20, of Lincoln, was not wearing a seat belt and sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash. He was transported to Bryan Medical Center West Campus, where he died Sunday. NSP has requested that the Lincoln Police Department investigate the crash. Per Nebraska State Statute, the case will be reviewed by a Grand Jury.

