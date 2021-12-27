Lincoln Police looking for man with warrants who rammed police cruiser

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are looking for a man who’s facing several charges after he rammed his SUV into a police cruiser.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Christmas, officers were investigating a possible protection order violation and arrived in the area of the 1400 block of Idylwild Drive near UNL East Campus in an attempt to locate a 24-year-old man. The male was also wanted for several prior felony and misdemeanor charges including two 3rd degree domestic assaults, False Imprisonment, and Child Abuse. The man also had a misdemeanor warrant.

According to LPD, officers observed the man in a light-colored Hyundai SUV parked in the area and approached on foot. LPD said an officer gave the man several commands to exit the vehicle, but instead reversed his Hyundai and rammed the officer’s cruiser. The man then sped forward, causing the officer to take cover behind a nearby vehicle to avoid being struck. Police said nearby officers pursued the vehicle but were not able to apprehend the driver due to his reckless and erratic driving behavior.

The man is now facing several additional charges including Fleeing to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Driving During Revocation, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

