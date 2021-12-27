LPD: Woman arrested after biting officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a woman Monday just before 3:30 a.m. after she reportedly bit an officer in the thigh.

Makayla Jackson, 22, was located in the passenger seat of a black Kia Optima in the parking lot of Roper Park after it had closed. After giving a false name, officers were able to identify her and attempted to arrest her for a previous misdemeanor arrest warrant.

Officers said Jackson then ran from the scene. After pursuing her, LPD said she struggled before biting an officer in the thigh. Officers then used a taser to place Jackson into handcuffs.

Jackson was arrested for resisting arrest, third degree assault on officer, obstructing a peace officer and false reporting.

