Advertisement

LPD: Woman arrested after biting officer

Makayla Jackson
Makayla Jackson(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a woman Monday just before 3:30 a.m. after she reportedly bit an officer in the thigh.

Makayla Jackson, 22, was located in the passenger seat of a black Kia Optima in the parking lot of Roper Park after it had closed. After giving a false name, officers were able to identify her and attempted to arrest her for a previous misdemeanor arrest warrant.

Officers said Jackson then ran from the scene. After pursuing her, LPD said she struggled before biting an officer in the thigh. Officers then used a taser to place Jackson into handcuffs.

Jackson was arrested for resisting arrest, third degree assault on officer, obstructing a peace officer and false reporting.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food company sues over bacon that spoiled in warehouse
Man has life-threatening injuries after pursuit, traffic stop leads to crash
Man rescued after falling through ice while saving dog
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs
Donating Blood
Nebraska family encourages blood donations during the state’s blood emergency

Latest News

Zaena and Brian Cusick of Fremont won $100,000 playing the Mega Crossword Scratch game from the...
Fremont couple wins $100,000 playing Mega Crossword
Monday will be cooler than this past weekend.
Cooler start to the week
Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police looking for man with warrants who rammed police cruiser
New website shows where you can get free Narcan