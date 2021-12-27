LPD: Woman makes false 911 report to hinder DUI investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a woman after they say she called 911 and made a false report to hinder a DUI investigation.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, an officer pulled a gray Toyota Tundra over for violating a traffic law in the Meadowlane neighborhood, just northeast of 70th and Vine Streets.

Police said they suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol and began a DUI investigation.

Approximately six minutes later, the LPD Communications Center received a 911 call from a phone number belonging to 33-year-old woman, indicating a man was in a black Hyundai SUV with a handgun, then she hung up. The LPD Communications Center was able to trace the call to the same area as the traffic stop.

According to LPD, once officers arrived in the area to respond to the 911 call, they eventually made contact with the caller, who was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped for the DUI investigation. LPD said she denied calling 911 but officers were able to confirm the call came from her phone and believed she was likely trying to hinder the DUI investigation.

The woman was arrested for False Reporting and Obstructing Government Operations.

