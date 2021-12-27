Nebraska family encourages blood donations during the state’s blood emergency

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Community Blood Bank said the state is in a blood emergency. The blood donations they collect go to more than 20 organizations in Nebraska.

One of the people receiving that blood is Emily Koesters, a teen in Gretna with a rare genetic disease. Emily is an 18-year old who has lived most of her life fighting SIOD, a rare genetic disease that attacks multiple systems in the body, like her immune system, heart, lungs, kidneys and growth plate.

Emily has been getting immunoglobin therapy every three weeks for years. That’s a blood by-product. She said she doesn’t like getting poked for all the blood transfusions, but it does always make her feel better. Getting blood has been a constant for the Koesters.

“It has been a significant part of our lives with Emily,” said Erin Koesters, Emily’s mother.

In addition to living with SIOD, Emily also received a kidney transplant from her dad and fought lymphoma twice. She knows better than anyone blood donors are critical.

Erin said Emily has probably received over 200 transfusions.

“Keep doing it everybody, people need you that you don’t even know,” Emily said.

Emily is just one of hundreds impacted by Nebraskans donating blood, and the need for blood is critical.

“Around the holidays it’s always challenging,” said Kadi Lundeen, Nebraska Community Blood Bank. “We started seeing early on in December that challenge was there before we thought it would be there. We’ve been in a blood emergency for a while. We’re going to have less than a one to two day supply, so we really do need people to continue donating through the holidays and into 2022.”

Erin said Emily has already outlived the life expectancy for people with SIOD, thanks in part to blood donors.

“Plain and simple, it does help. There is just always a need,” Erin said. ”You don’t know who you’re going to impact.”

Nebraska Community Blood Bank supplies blood to 23 health-care facilities in the state. They need about 1,000 a week. Right now they’re averaging just about 700.

“We’ve only issued three blood emergencies during the last 20 months, which has been a state of critical levels of blood,” Lundeen said. “For us to issue a blood emergency, it really means that we are in danger of not being able to supply enough blood to our hospitals and local patients. We need everyone that is eligible to come in and donate.”

Erin calls her daughter Emily a miracle and a blessing everyday, and said without blood donors, she wouldn’t know her younger sister, Taylor-Jo.

“You just don’t know whose life you’re impacting,” Erin said. “You’re helping our family out to keep her around longer and other families like ours, who are out there that you don’t even know are out there. What a great gift to give.”

The Koesters run the Little Giants Foundation, which is dedicated to increasing awareness and funding research on SIOD. The Blood Bank said you can set up an appointment any time.

