Advertisement

New website shows where you can get free Narcan

(WALB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new website is making it easier for people to access Narcan for free in Nebraska.

On stopodne.com, you can enter your zipcode and it shows you a map of the closest locations offering free NARCAN along with resources for treatment centers.

You can get Narcan nasal spray kits for free without a prescription at participating pharmacies. There are currently 44 pharmacies that participate in the program, and more are being added weekly.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health, the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Behavioral Health Region Systems are behind the Statewide Narcan Program.

Narcan is the brand name for, Naloxone, which is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. Anyone can carry naloxone and administer it to someone experiencing an overdose.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food company sues over bacon that spoiled in warehouse
Man has life-threatening injuries after pursuit, traffic stop leads to crash
Man rescued after falling through ice while saving dog
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs
Donating Blood
Nebraska family encourages blood donations during the state’s blood emergency

Latest News

Makayla Jackson
LPD: Woman arrested after biting officer
Monday will be cooler than this past weekend.
Cooler start to the week
LPD: Woman makes false 911 report to hinder DUI investigation
Lincoln man dies from injuries in crash after trying to flee from State Troopers