New website shows where you can get free Narcan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new website is making it easier for people to access Narcan for free in Nebraska.

On stopodne.com, you can enter your zipcode and it shows you a map of the closest locations offering free NARCAN along with resources for treatment centers.

You can get Narcan nasal spray kits for free without a prescription at participating pharmacies. There are currently 44 pharmacies that participate in the program, and more are being added weekly.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health, the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Behavioral Health Region Systems are behind the Statewide Narcan Program.

Narcan is the brand name for, Naloxone, which is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. Anyone can carry naloxone and administer it to someone experiencing an overdose.

