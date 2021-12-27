Advertisement

NReport Podcast: Six bold 2022 predictions for Husker nation

Listen to The NReport Husker Podcast with Kevin Sjuts, Bill Schammert and Eddie Messel. New episode out every Monday.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Listen to the latest NReport Podcast episode from Dec. 27: Six BOLD 2022 predictions for Husker nation.

This isn’t a look back, but a look forward. In this episode, the NReport team finishes 2021 with a look at 2022, and some bold predictions for Husker Nation. Some seem logical, others perhaps aren’t grounded in reality.

You can listen below or anywhere you listen to podcasts including Apple, Google, or Spotify - just search “huskers” or “nreport”. If you like what you hear, please subscribe and leave a review.

The NReport Podcast is your weekly look at Nebraska Huskers Athletics from the #1 sports team in Lincoln. You’ll hear weekly analysis, insight, predictions, and exclusive interviews with current and former Husker athletes and staff. Available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search “nreport or “huskers”.

NReport Podcast
