Advertisement

Rural areas of Nebraska seeing nursing home closures

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several nursing homes are closing in rural areas of Nebraska, with officials citing a nursing shortage and Medicaid reimbursements that can’t keep up. Nebraska Health Care Association President and CEO Jalene Carpenter told KETV-TV that at least six facilities closed or had partial closures this year.

The closures are forcing families to find new homes for loved ones. Some say they are searching up to 100 miles away for care.

Arapahoe’s Good Samaritan Society will shut down on Dec. 31. Mayor John Kollar says he is leaning on state lawmakers to take action.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food company sues over bacon that spoiled in warehouse
Man has life-threatening injuries after pursuit, traffic stop leads to crash
Man rescued after falling through ice while saving dog
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs
Donating Blood
Nebraska family encourages blood donations during the state’s blood emergency

Latest News

Busy holiday weekend for Nebraska State Troopers
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
Lincoln man on life support after crashing during pursuit
20-year-old Madisen B. Hansen of Lincoln
Christmas-Day pursuit leads to multiple charges for Lincoln woman