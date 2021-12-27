Advertisement

Rutabagas Comfort Food announces closure

Rutabagas Comfort Food on 1434 O St. announced its decision to close on Monday.
Rutabagas Comfort Food on 1434 O St. announced its decision to close on Monday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Rutabagas Comfort Food, a vegan restaurant on 1434 O St., announced its decision to close on Monday. The restaurant made the announcement via Facebook.

“We’ve made the terribly difficult and painful decision to close Rutabagas (the restaurant) effective immediately,” Rutabagas’ management said on an online post. “So many variables and factors have led us to this point, many of which we could have never guessed nor planned for... We look forward to what the next iteration of Rutabagas may be… because Rutti’s never die. So stay tuned.”

