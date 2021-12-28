Advertisement

3-year-old punched at Miami pharmacy; Police arrest suspect

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MIAMI (Gray News) - A man was taken into custody after an assault on a toddler at a pharmacy was caught on video, police said.

Surveillance video from the pharmacy released by the police department shows the Dec. 13 attack. The person struck the child and quickly walked away.

A suspect, Marvin Green, was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with aggravated child abuse and possession of a stolen firearm.

In addition to arresting a suspect in his attack, police gave the boy another special gift on Christmas Eve.

The assaults unit delivered gifts to the boy and gave him a tour of a police vehicle.

