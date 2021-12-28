Advertisement

Seward County Sheriff’s Office seize 45 pounds of methamphetamine on I-80

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office seized 45 pounds of methamphetamine on I-80 on Friday, Dec. 17.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies stopped a car hauler tractor-trailer eastbound on I-80 at MM 379 at around 10:15 pm. Eight vehicles were loaded onto the car hauler.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said deputies became suspicious of a 2021 Infiniti SUV located on the car hauler. The SUV was unloaded for further inspection and was found to be stolen out of California.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located contraband concealed inside the SUV. Five pounds of methamphetamine were located in the speaker compartment, and 40 pounds of methamphetamine were located in the spare tire. The street value for the methamphetamine is approximately $315,000.

A follow-up investigation is being conducted in cooperation with Federal Agencies.

