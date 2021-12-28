Advertisement

As airlines cancel flights around the country, Nebraskans see few cancellations

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW and Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Airlines around the country have canceled hundreds of flights this week because of staffing issues tied to COVID-19. So far, Lincoln has been fortunate during this period, however, Omaha hasn’t been as lucky.

The Lincoln Airport hasn’t had any cancellations in the last week. Eppley Airfield in Omaha has experienced a number of cancellations.

According to an Eppley Airfield spokesperson, over the past four days, they have had 23 out of 442 flights canceled. That’s 5% of the flights. On Monday, Eppley Airfield had three arrival and three departure flights canceled.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted nearly 1,000 canceled flights entering, leaving, or inside the U.S. Saturday, up from 690 flights scrapped on Dec. 24. Over 250 more flights were already canceled for Dec. 26.

According to FlightAware, Delta, United, and JetBlue canceled more than 10% of their scheduled Dec. 25 flights. American Airlines also canceled more than 90 flights, about 3% of its schedule.

American spokesperson Derek Walls said the cancellations stemmed from “COVID-related sick calls.”

