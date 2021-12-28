Cold days with snow chances ahead

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster ride this week into early next week. The coldest air of the season so far looks to arrive this weekend. There are a few chances of snow this week too.

A cold front will move through the area today so there will be a wide range of high temperatures across Nebraska. It is going to be partly to mostly cloudy this morning with a slight chance of rain and snow. This afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph.

Wide range of high temperatures across Nebraska today due to a cold front moving through the area. (KOLN)

Wednesday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy and cold across all of Nebraska. It should not be as breezy with northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. There is a 30% chance of flurries and light snow showers in Central and Eastern Nebraska as well as Northeast Kansas late morning and into the afternoon as a disturbance moves through the region.

Wednesday will be cold with at or below average temperatures expected. (KOLN)

Thursday will be milder with highs in the 30s and 40s. It should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry as well.

Thursday will be milder than Wednesday with above average temperatures returning to the area. (KOLN)

Another cold front arrives and moves through the area Friday. Behind this front will be the coldest air of the season so far so it going to be very cold New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and Sunday morning. It is likely going to be breezy Friday and then becoming windy Friday night into Saturday making it feel even colder. Wind chills look to be below zero New Year’s Day into Sunday morning. There is decent chance of snow Friday night into Saturday. It is too early to talk about potential snowfall amounts especially since models are not agreeing on the track of the storm system. Stay tuned to the forecast through the week, especially if you have plans for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster the next seven days. Snow is possible Wednesday, Friday night and Saturday. Coldest air of the season so far arrives for the beginning of 2022. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.